DKM Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of DKM Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

