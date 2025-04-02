DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,073,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,327,000 after acquiring an additional 584,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,361,000 after purchasing an additional 284,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,328,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,765,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,241,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,576,000 after purchasing an additional 66,042 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 158,661 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $6,730,399.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,632.70. This trade represents a 46.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $25,070,323.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 682,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,593,657.80. This represents a 48.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,775,525 shares of company stock valued at $117,241,446. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

