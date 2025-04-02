DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Qifu Technology by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

Shares of Qifu Technology stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $48.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 16th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $613.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.