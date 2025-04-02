DnB Asset Management AS Sells 187,476 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,476 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 312,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Archer Aviation by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,277,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after buying an additional 446,864 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 36,840 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Archer Aviation by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371,647 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $6,039,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In other news, CFO Mark Mesler sold 62,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $479,386.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,871.10. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,070,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,844,320. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 474,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,081. Insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ACHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

