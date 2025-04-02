DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.72 and traded as low as $9.30. DWS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 151,912 shares changing hands.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 113,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

