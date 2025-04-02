DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.72 and traded as low as $9.30. DWS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 151,912 shares changing hands.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DWS Municipal Income Trust
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.