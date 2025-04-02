Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,781 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,892,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,530,576,000 after buying an additional 2,732,801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $297,122,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Target by 173.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,369,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,295,000 after buying an additional 1,502,200 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 773.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 832,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,795,000 after acquiring an additional 737,384 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.90.

Shares of Target stock opened at $104.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.75. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

