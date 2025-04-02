Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 4,457 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.