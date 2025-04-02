EMG Holdings L.P. Purchases 139,252 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 170.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,252 shares during the quarter. Rocket Companies comprises approximately 1.5% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,865,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,837 shares in the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,161,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 174,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:RKT opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of -78.53 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 801.25%.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

