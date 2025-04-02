Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 40,933 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,933 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services accounts for approximately 1.7% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $323,046.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,186.09. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.37. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.