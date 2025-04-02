Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 115672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UUUU. Roth Capital set a $5.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.19 million, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,387.20. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Hansen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,765.75. The trade was a 2.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,350 shares of company stock valued at $146,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 6.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

