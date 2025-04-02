ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Update

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.76. The stock had a trading volume of 114,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.11. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $97.11 and a 1-year high of $171.28.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 7.51%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

