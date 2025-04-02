ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Update

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.
Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ESE traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.76. The stock had a trading volume of 114,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.11. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $97.11 and a 1-year high of $171.28.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 7.51%.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
