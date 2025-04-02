Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 108.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Everest Group by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Everest Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Everest Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $365.12 on Wednesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $327.37 and a 1 year high of $407.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

