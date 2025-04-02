F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

F3 Uranium Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 1772935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$0.55 target price on shares of F3 Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on F3 Uranium
F3 Uranium Price Performance
F3 Uranium Company Profile
F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 43 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 42,134 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 63 claims and 39,933 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than F3 Uranium
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for F3 Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F3 Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.