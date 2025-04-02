Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 495,239 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 173,896 shares.The stock last traded at $27.38 and had previously closed at $27.20.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6,175.9% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 7,939,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813,298 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47,682 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,604.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,158,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,289,000 after buying an additional 1,115,180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 566,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after buying an additional 118,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 563,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

