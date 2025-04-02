Financial Survey: QXO (NASDAQ:QXO) vs. SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE)

Volatility & Risk

SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QXO has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SMC Entertainment and QXO”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC Entertainment N/A N/A -$1.56 million ($0.01) -0.18 QXO $56.87 million 102.05 -$1.07 million ($9.78) -1.45

QXO has higher revenue and earnings than SMC Entertainment. QXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMC Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

58.7% of QXO shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of SMC Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.3% of QXO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SMC Entertainment and QXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC Entertainment N/A N/A -5,893.58% QXO 30.08% 1.58% 1.30%

Summary

QXO beats SMC Entertainment on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

SMC Entertainment, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research. It markets a software-as-a-service (SaaS) proprietary platform for certified public accountants, financial institutions, and registered investment advisors. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. SMC Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About QXO

(Get Free Report)

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

