Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,300 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 617,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Flora Growth Price Performance

NASDAQ FLGC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,955. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $11.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.99. Flora Growth has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.31). Flora Growth had a negative return on equity of 268.17% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Flora Growth will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flora Growth

Flora Growth Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flora Growth during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flora Growth by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,713 shares in the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.