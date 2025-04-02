FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG) Stake Lowered by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 174.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $200,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS DAUG opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $301.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.45.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

