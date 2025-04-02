FY2026 Earnings Forecast for ALRS Issued By DA Davidson

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alerus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alerus Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

ALRS stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $470.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $24.41.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $424,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 102,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

