FY2027 EPS Estimates for IceCure Medical Reduced by Analyst

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for IceCure Medical in a report released on Thursday, March 27th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s FY2028 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 124.44% and a negative net margin of 376.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Shares of IceCure Medical stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.37. IceCure Medical has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IceCure Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IceCure Medical stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) by 123.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.11% of IceCure Medical worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

