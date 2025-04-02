Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Up 3.1% – Still a Buy?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 527,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,655,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Further Reading

