Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:ETH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:ETH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 319946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $900.94 million and a P/E ratio of 7.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44.

About Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust

The Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of ether (ETH). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in ether. ETH was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

