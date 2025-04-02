Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.38 and last traded at C$17.35. Approximately 67,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 93,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.34.
Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.70.
