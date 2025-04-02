HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 203.47% from the company’s previous close.

MLYS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 12.8 %

Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $166,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,128.48. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $97,888.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,482.70. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 1,015.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,101,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,941 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 519,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 2,251.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 482,174 shares during the period. Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,925,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 385,726 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

