Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,435 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.54.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $383.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $429.81 and its 200-day moving average is $466.40. The company has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $374.50 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

