Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) is GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

GSI Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties comprises approximately 4.0% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,168,000 after buying an additional 638,012 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 56,120.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,686,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after buying an additional 1,683,066 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

DOC stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 348.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

