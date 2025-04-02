Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,555,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 226,514 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $184,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 33,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.62.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

