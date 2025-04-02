HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 397,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in HSBC by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 85,104 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,998,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HSBC opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $39.04 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. Research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 115.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

