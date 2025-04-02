Huntington National Bank Acquires 48,336 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,094,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $208,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,488,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,868 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,993,000 after buying an additional 167,028 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,273,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,527,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,659,000 after buying an additional 49,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 999,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,700,000 after buying an additional 73,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $190.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.98 and a 200 day moving average of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $176.09 and a 12 month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

