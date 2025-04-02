Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $100,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after buying an additional 162,985 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.94.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $109.94 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.