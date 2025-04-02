Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.40 and last traded at $66.25, with a volume of 61897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.

Iberdrola Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99.

Iberdrola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.