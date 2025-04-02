Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $58.92 and a 12 month high of $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Stories

