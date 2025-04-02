INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) Announces Earnings Results

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter.
INNOVATE Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of VATE stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.82. INNOVATE has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83.
INNOVATE Company Profile
