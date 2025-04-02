INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) Announces Earnings Results

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter.

INNOVATE Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of VATE stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.82. INNOVATE has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83.

INNOVATE Company Profile

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

