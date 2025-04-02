Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $27,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,280.30. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CNXC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.21. 1,365,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.21. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.3328 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 843.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

