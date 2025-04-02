Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC cut its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 323,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,715,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $131.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.09 and a 52-week high of $131.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

