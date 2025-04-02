Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 4287511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.
Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85.
Invesco Preferred ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Preferred ETF
Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
