Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 4287511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85.

Invesco Preferred ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Preferred ETF

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,414,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,171,000 after buying an additional 8,205,825 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,086,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,479,000 after buying an additional 1,397,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,706,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,564,000 after buying an additional 1,897,392 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,748,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,771,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,498 shares during the last quarter.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

