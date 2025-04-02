Investors Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:LABD)

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,853 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the typical volume of 1,096 call options.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 8.3 %

LABD traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. 5,260,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,847,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABD. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,300,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 743,793 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000.

