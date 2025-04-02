Investors Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:LABD)

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,853 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the typical volume of 1,096 call options.
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 8.3 %
LABD traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. 5,260,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,847,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.41.
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares
About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.