iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.3037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

