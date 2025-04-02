iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,052 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 218,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,433.3% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.02 and a twelve month high of $77.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.60.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

