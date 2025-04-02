iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 1.3% increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTK opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
