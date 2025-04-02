Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Short Interest Up 33.5% in March

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,900 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 1,266,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 201.3 days.

Iveco Group Trading Down 0.9 %

IVCGF stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. Iveco Group has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95.

Iveco Group Company Profile

Iveco Group N.V. engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

