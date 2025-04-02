Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Short Interest Up 33.5% in March

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,900 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 1,266,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 201.3 days.
Iveco Group Trading Down 0.9 %
IVCGF stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. Iveco Group has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95.
Iveco Group Company Profile
