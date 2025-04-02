James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 408,989 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 221,279 shares.The stock last traded at $23.61 and had previously closed at $24.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on JHX shares. Truist Financial began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.40 to $27.35 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.63 million. On average, analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Further Reading

