Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.99. 3,148,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 10,812,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.35.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 23,886 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $192,998.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,807.44. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $50,260.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,170.70. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,191,832 shares of company stock worth $9,796,214. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

