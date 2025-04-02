Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires New Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in US Foods by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in US Foods by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.59.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Melius initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

