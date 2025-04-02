Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6 %

UPS opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $108.18 and a one year high of $154.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.15.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.