Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Has $7.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,153 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.0% of Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,469.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SHYG opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.97.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

