KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,472,000 after acquiring an additional 31,608 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 357,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,145,000 after purchasing an additional 226,041 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in KLA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Trading Up 0.4 %

KLA stock opened at $682.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $724.58 and a 200-day moving average of $701.85. KLA Co. has a one year low of $609.40 and a one year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $748.00 to $870.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KLAC

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.