Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Stock Up 6.4 %

OTCMKTS:KHOLY opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. Koç Holding A.S. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89.

Get Koç Holding A.S. alerts:

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.81 billion during the quarter.

Koç Holding A.S. Cuts Dividend

Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Koç Holding A.S.’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

(Get Free Report)

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.