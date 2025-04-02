Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 767.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 421,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,976 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $30,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Lam Research by 908.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 836.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.59.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.