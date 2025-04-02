LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Lifted by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,638 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB stock opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.78.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 129.47%.

In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

