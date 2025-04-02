Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $838.62 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,592,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691,242 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $838,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $127.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $103,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,818,537.36. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,685 shares of company stock worth $4,026,768. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.44.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

